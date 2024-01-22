Tianna Guy jabs her way to national boxing title

Golden Fist boxing Club's Tianna Guy (R) lands a punch against Siparia Boxing Gym's Alesha King during the elite female 63.5kg National Boxing Championships final, on Sunday, at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville. - TTGameplan

ACE female boxer Tianna Guy and Olympic boxers Nigel Paul and Aaron Prince were among the championship winners when the National Boxing Championships concluded at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville on Sunday.

Guy, who represented the Gold Fist Boxing Club, needed just two rounds in her elite female 63.5kg final against Siparia Boxing Gym's Alesha King before the referee brought an end to the fight after a series of blows from Guy.

The Gold Fist Boxing Club pugilist was happy for the opportunity to fight on home soil in her weight class.

"I want to say thank you to Alesha King for coming out and making the fight happen. Overall, it was a good performance as I was able to execute some of the things we were doing in training," said Guy, who had the lone bout at the championships.

On her quest to get to the Paris 2024 Olympics, next week, Guy will be one of several TT boxers who will leave for a preparation tournament in Alicante, Spain. The tournament will be followed by a training camp in Alicante from February 5-28.

"I was able to work on a lot of combinations and punch outputs and we worked on a lot of body shots," Guy told Newsday. "That was the main focus for us (heading into the national championships)."

Following the three-week training camp, Guy and her teammates will try to punch their tickets to the Olympics when the qualifiers are held from February 29 to March 11.

"Going forward for the Spain tournament, training camp and Olympic qualifiers, it is all about improving and seeing how many things I can get right at the right moment," she said.

Guy said competing on the international stage is a different ball game, and she pointed to the " importance of going to Spain and seeing how close we are to achieving that goal."

Though Guy fought her way past King, Paul did not have to lift a finger for his title win in the elite male 92.5kg final, as Tyrone St Clair was a no-show for the clash of the heavyweights. St Clair sustained a thumb injury in the build-up to the final, with his trainer opting to withdraw him from the bout with Paul.

There was a similar outcome for Prince in his elite male 71kg international bout against Jamaican boxer Tevoy Bharath on Sunday, with the latter also absent for the bout. Prince got his hands on silverware on Friday, though, when he defeated Joshua Sylvester in the elite male 71kg final.

Angel George, who was one of the boxers to represent TT at the 2023 Pan Am Games, won on points in her elite female 81kg final against her Gold Fist Boxing Club compatriot Michelle Durham.

In the elite male 80kg international bout, Jeremiah Thomas got the better of Yuray Preval, with Paul Newallo and Dar Sinaswee winning their respective youth male 71kg and 63.5kg finals. Neraj Mahadeosingh won his youth male 57kg final against Anferney Baptiste.

In the elite novice finals, Youth Training Centre boxer Nicholas Balcom (60kg), Joshua De Silva (67kg) and Darius Pitt (71kg) emerged victorious.

Anthony Joseph and Donnell Phillip won their respective elite male 57kg and 63.5kg finals against Abdul Taylor and Jemel Joseph.