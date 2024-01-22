Teleperformance opens first physical office

TP country manager for TT/Guyana/ Nicaragua, Moises Saavedra addresses members of staff at the opening of their first physical office in TT. - Photo courtesy TP

InvesTT welcomes the opening of Teleperformance's first physical office in Trinidad and Tobago.

Teleperformance (TP) is a customer service company which offers business optimisation strategies and customer support services across 170 markets.

In a media release, InvesTT said the new facility, on London Street, Port of Spain, will serve its regional and international clients within the telecommunications and fintech industries.

InvesTT president Sekou Alleyne said, "I am excited for the opportunity to work with TP. We are happy for the opportunity to prove that we have what it takes in TT’s services sector to make this investment a success. We have the infrastructure, time zone and cultural affinity. But the labour pool is the most important asset. We are pleased that all the data we shared about our human capital with TP have been proven true by their employees in TT. It is a sector that is growing in leaps and bounds, and we look forward to its continued expansion."

In 2022, Teleperformance launched its 84th global location in Trinidad and Tobago with a remote work model.

TP currently provides 250 jobs on the local market, with the aim of reaching 300 by the end of January 2024, the release said.

Speaking at the opening, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon expressed her ministry's support of the operation and thanked InvesTT for encouraging TP to set up a base in Trinidad and Tobago.

TP CEO, middle Americas region, Andres Bernal and country manager for TT/Guyana/ Nicaragua Moises Saavedra said, "We believe TT is the place to be and grow because of its talented and hard-working people."

Both emphasised the need for strength and skill in human capital, which they found was abundant in TT, the release said.