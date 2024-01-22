Signal Hill Primary remains closed, classes for standard five students at TITL

Two students arrive at the Signal Hill Government Primary School. - File photo

Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) students of the Signal Hill Government Primary School are to be given a temporary home, as their school will remain closed indefinitely.

The information came in a press release issued in the evening on January 21 by the THA Division of Education, Research and Technology (DERTech).

The release said the division, in collaboration with the Public Health Department of the Division of Health, Wellness, and Social Protection, is still diligently addressing health and safety issues.

Newsday understands that the school has an infestation of rodents.

On January 18 a release announced the school had been dismissed early over health and safety concerns. It said this was done in the division’s steadfast commitment to prioritising the safety and well-being of the staff and students.

Classes were expected to resume on January 22.

After new information surfaced on January 21, an updated release said in an effort to minimise disruption in preparing for the upcoming SEA, standard five students would be temporarily housed at the Tobago Information Technology Ltd (TITL) in Signal Hill from January 22.



“This measure ensures that their educational progress remains on track during this period. Parents and guardians of standard five students are encouraged to contact the school’s principal for further details.”

It said while the school is closed, its other students will participate in a combination of asynchronous learning and educational packages being sent to the infant classes.

“DERTech assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to address the school’s current challenges and updates on its reopening will be communicated as this information becomes available.”

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, TT Unified Teachers Association Tobago officer Bradon Roberts said, “The division is treating with the matter urgently. We are grateful that the needful is being done and it is not expected that the closure would be long.

"We are very pleased that Health is out inspecting schools, as OSH (the Occupational Safety and Health Agency) has been neglecting their duties in this regard for some time.”