Pepper-spray applications trickling in

Sgt Kerwin Jones - Photo by Faith Ayoung

A total of 593 people have applied for permits for pepper spray since Parliament made it legal three years ago.

Sgt Kerwin Jones gave this number at a police briefing on January 19 at the Police Administration building.

Three years ago, there was a heightened call to make pepper spray legal in the wake of the murders of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley in November 2020 and Andrea Bharatt, 23, who was murdered on January 9, 2021.

Head of the Firearms Department ASP Jason Cuffy described the flow of applicants as trickling, despite the approaching Carnival season and concerns over crime. When asked if special consideration would be given to essential workers, he said no, saying all applications are evaluated without prejudice.

Police legal officer Yohan Niels, responding to questions about home-made pepper spray, said homemade concoctions are illegal. Asked if there is a list of legal retailers and wholesalers for the public, he said the police have a list, but it is not public.

Jones said the 593 applications had been received up to January 18, 2024. Detailing the figures, he said 103 were from private citizens and 109 importers, and 11 had been granted.

Jones said the reasons for denials were improper canister storage and no payment, adding that some applicants also had discrepancies pending.

"Twenty-six retailer applications were received and four granted, 17 applications are pending and five have no record of payment fee. The application fee is $100.

"In all, 90 permits were granted and 369 applications are still outstanding because of non-payment. Thirty-two men were given permits and 63 women."