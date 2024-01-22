Over 60 apply in Tobago to join defence force

Defence Force personnel assist applicants during a recruitment drive on Monday at the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute in Blenheim, Mt St George. - Photo by Jaydn Sebro

Over 60 applicants turned up for the TT Defence Force (TTDF) recruitment drive in Tobago.

The recruitment drive was held at the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (THTI) in Blenheim, Mt St George, on January 22.

It targeted candidates aged 18-25.

The assessment ran over a two-day period. On January 22, those with surnames starting with A-L were accommodated, while M-Z was to be done on January 23.

Further to the screening, candidates will sit a written exam on January 23 and 24 at the Tobago Information and Technology Centre in Signal Hill, to be followed by physical exams and interviews.