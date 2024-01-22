Industrial Court gets 5 new members

(Seated from left): Vice President of the Industrial Court Herbert Soverall; President Heather Seale; Lawrence Achong, chairman of the Essential Services Division. (Standing from left): Newly appointed members - Caron London; Stephanie Fingal; Mario Als; Glenn Wilson and Peter Ramkissoon. - Photo courtesy the Industrial Court

FIVE new members have been appointed to the Industrial Court, the court announced on January 22.

In a release, the court said the five – Peter Ramkissoon, Glenn Wilson, Mario Als, Stephanie Fingal, and Caron London – had been appointed by President Christine Kangaloo.

London will preside in the court’s essential services division and the other four in its general services division.

Their appointments follow the appointment of Heather Seale as president in December 2023.

Ramkissoon is an attorney with a 14-year career in the public sector and is a part-time lecturer at UWI in the masters in public health programme.

Wilson has over 38 years of experience as a human-resource practitioner and held senior management positions in various private- and public-sector entities. He was also HR manager at the Caricom Secretariat; National Petroleum, and the School Nutrition Company, among others. He is also the founding vice-president and former president of the Human Resource Management Association.

Als is an industrial relations veteran with over 45 years of experience. He was previously president of the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) and assistant general secretary of the National Trade Union Centre. He also held various other positions in BIGWU and is also a past member of the boards of the National Training Agency and the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute.

He is a former member of the National Tripartite Advisory Council.

Fingal is also a practitioner in human resources and industrial relations, with over three decades of experience in the private and state sectors. She was also interim CEO and consultant at the Employers’ Consultative Association and vice chairman of the Minimum Wages Board.

She has also sat as the Caribbean focal point for Latin America and the Caribbean Eradication and Prevention of Child Labour Initiative on behalf of the International Organisation of Employers.

London is an economist with experience in both the private and public sectors and spent over two decades as a statistician for the Central Statistical Office, specialising in the computation of macroeconomic indicators. She was also a consultant for the International Labour Organisation and has tutored at the St Mary's Children's Home.