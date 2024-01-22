Glamorgan come from behind to win girls' U-15 volleyball title

Glamorgan, the cahmpion team in the Mascood Ali developmental national under-15 girls' volleyball torunament. - Sean-Miguel Morrison

Glamorgan emerged as the champions of the Mascood Ali developmental national under-15 girls' volleyball tournament at the Eastern Regional Sporting Arena, Tacarigua on Sunday, when they defeated West Side Stars by two sets to one in an exciting clash.

Glamorgan dropped the first set 19-21 to West Side Stars, but they battled back in stunning fashion to clinch the title. Glamorgan won the second set 21-17, before winning the third and decisive set by a 15-9 margin to claim the crown and do their victory slide in the arena.

Earlier, in their semi-final, Glamorgan got a 21-15, 21-10 straight sets win over JMV to book their spot in the final. Meanwhile, West Side Stars ensured the final was not an all-Glamorgan affair, as they defeated Glamorgan's second team by two sets to one. West Side Stars won the first set 21-17, before going down 11-21 in the second set. They won the third set by a 15-9 margin to earn their dance in the final with Glamorgan's first team.

As it turned out, Glamorgan were too strong for West Side Stars in the title match.

Glamorgan II rebounded from their semi-final loss as they blanked JMV in straight sets in the third-place playoff.

In the fifth-placed playoff, SUV II beat KAR 21-19, 19-12, with Glamorgan III coming from a set down to defeat SUV by two sets to one in their seventh-place playoff.

The developmental tournament forms part of the planning process as Trinidad and Tobago look to host the 2024 under-15 Caribbean Championships during the Easter period.