Former MP Fazal Karim dies

Former Minister of Tertiary Education Fazal Karim. - File photo

FORMER Minister of Science and Tertiary Education Fazal Karim has died.

Reports are that he died on January 22.

He was a minister in the former UNC-led People's Partnership (PP) coalition government. He was also a former MP for Chaguanas East.

UNC MPs Rushton Paray and Davendranth Tancoo were among the first to offer condolences to the Karim family.

A statement from Paray said, "Serving alongside Mr Karim during the 11th Parliament was a privilege, and his role as minister in the Persad-Bissessar administration showcased his unwavering commitment to advancing education.

"Beyond the parliamentary chambers, Mr Karim's impact was far-reaching. A true scholar, he devoted himself to expanding both academic and skills training, leaving an indelible mark on the educational landscape. His prowess in parliamentary debates was matched only by his role as a mentor to young parliamentarians, imparting wisdom and guidance with grace."

Also paying tribute was former UNC senator Devant Maharaj.