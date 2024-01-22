AIA keep NLCL lead, QPCC, La Brea win big

Athletic International Academy (AIA) forward Jean-Marc Thomas. Photo courtesy Marcia Williams/NLCL -

Athletic International Academy (AIA) and Point Fortin Youth Academy maintained their leads atop their respective groups in the 2023/24 Next Level Consulting Ltd (NLCL) under-19 community cup with contrasting results on Sunday.

At the Eddie Hart recreation ground in Tacarigua, AIA (17 points) continued their unbeaten run this season with an easy 4-0 win over the cellar-placed Cantaro United in group A. AIA scored two goals apiece in either half. Christiano Johnson and Man of the Match Jean-Marc Thomas scored in the first half, with Theo Crovador and Jahdel Chase-Charles putting gloss on the scoreline in the second half.

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field in Mucurapo, QPCC (16 points) stayed within touching distance of AIA at group A's summit with a dismissive 7-0 win over Malabar Young Stars. Fatima College students Kade Collier and Luke Correia scored two goals apiece for a relentless QPCC team, with Caden Trestrail and the Queen's Royal College pair of Ayden Caruth and Micah Nelson also getting their names on the scoresheet in the rout.

Two-time defending champions Soccer Made Simple (SMS) moved to 13 points and into third spot in group A, as they got a 4-1 win over Caledonia (12 points) at the Bon Air East recreation ground to leapfrog their opponents in the seven-team group. Trinity College East attacker Khaleem Prince scored a hat-trick for SMS in a dominant first-half performance, with Deisean Plaza getting the other goal in the 15th minute.

At the Techier recreation ground in Point Fortin, group B leaders Point Fortin Youth Academy (17 points) were held to a surprise 2-2 draw by the struggling Kamillionare FC (four points).

Remiyah Walcott gave Kamillionare the lead with a penalty in first-half stoppage-time, with Point Fortin grabbing control of the game by the 70th minute after goals from Jeremiah Abraham and Trishon O'Connor. Point Fortin were not able to get their sixth win of the season, though, as Tyrese David scored an 83rd-minute equaliser to hand Kamillionare a precious point.

At the Morne Diablo recreation ground, Gasparillo Youths sprang a surprise of their own when they defeated the visiting Central Soccer World (CSW) by a 2-1 margin to move to second in group B. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Malik Young and Jabari Rodriguez finding the target for Gasparillo.

Both Gasparillo and CSW are on 13 points, with the former taking over second spot thanks to a superior goal difference.

At the Marac recreation ground in Moruga, the hosts Moruga FC (three points) were played off the park by the visiting Made in La Brea (ten points), who came away with a resounding 6-1 win. Reuben Phillip scored a hat-trick for Made in La Brea as they consolidated fourth spot on the table, with Moruga slipping to the foot of the standings.