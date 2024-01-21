Police, Rangers all square; Eagles FC earn 2nd TTPFL win
A second-half shootout between Police and La Horquetta Rangers ended with a share of the spoils in the second match of a TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) doubleheader, at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground.
After a goalless first half, Isaiah Lee fired Rangers ahead with a long-range strike in the 56th minute.
Police did not take long to respond, as Robert Primus notched the equaliser nine minutes later with a header from a free-kick.
The experienced Joevin Jones showed his class by scoring a free-kick to put Police in front in the 77th minute.
But Rangers would not go home empty-handed as a corner caused havoc in the Police box with Willis Plaza turning the ball into his own net in the 93rd minute.
In the earlier contest, Eagles FC brushed aside bottom-dwellers Central FC 3-1.
A double by forward Kevon "Showtime" Woodley kept Central FC still searching for a point after eight games this season.
Exilus Angelo opened the scoring for Eagles FC in the third minute, before Woodley made it 2-0 four minutes later. The lanky forward was on target again in the 82nd to put the game to bed.
Levin Caballero scored a consolation for Central FC in the 86th.
The victory lifted the Michael De Four-coached Eagles, formerly Cunupia FC, to eighth in the 11-team standings. Eagles have gicen a strong account themselves this season and given a few title contenders some scares along the way.
TTPFL Standings
AC Port of Spain*8*7*1*0*+18*21
Police*9*5*1*3*+11*18
Defence Force*8*5*1*2*+10*17
Club Sando*8*5*1*2*+7*17
Terminex La Horquetta Rangers*8*4*3*1*+4*13
Prison FC*9*4*5*0*-9*12
Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic*8*3*3*2*+2*11
FC Eagles*8*2*4*2*-3*8
Caledonia FC*8*2*6*0*-4*6
1976 Phoenix*8*2*6*0*-8*6
Central FC*8*0*8*0*-28*0
