Police, Rangers all square; Eagles FC earn 2nd TTPFL win

Eagles FC forward Kevon Woodley. - TT Premier Football League

A second-half shootout between Police and La Horquetta Rangers ended with a share of the spoils in the second match of a TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) doubleheader, at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground.

After a goalless first half, Isaiah Lee fired Rangers ahead with a long-range strike in the 56th minute.

Police did not take long to respond, as Robert Primus notched the equaliser nine minutes later with a header from a free-kick.

The experienced Joevin Jones showed his class by scoring a free-kick to put Police in front in the 77th minute.

But Rangers would not go home empty-handed as a corner caused havoc in the Police box with Willis Plaza turning the ball into his own net in the 93rd minute.

In the earlier contest, Eagles FC brushed aside bottom-dwellers Central FC 3-1.

A double by forward Kevon "Showtime" Woodley kept Central FC still searching for a point after eight games this season.

Exilus Angelo opened the scoring for Eagles FC in the third minute, before Woodley made it 2-0 four minutes later. The lanky forward was on target again in the 82nd to put the game to bed.

Levin Caballero scored a consolation for Central FC in the 86th.

The victory lifted the Michael De Four-coached Eagles, formerly Cunupia FC, to eighth in the 11-team standings. Eagles have gicen a strong account themselves this season and given a few title contenders some scares along the way.

TTPFL Standings

AC Port of Spain*8*7*1*0*+18*21

Police*9*5*1*3*+11*18

Defence Force*8*5*1*2*+10*17

Club Sando*8*5*1*2*+7*17

Terminex La Horquetta Rangers*8*4*3*1*+4*13

Prison FC*9*4*5*0*-9*12

Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic*8*3*3*2*+2*11

FC Eagles*8*2*4*2*-3*8

Caledonia FC*8*2*6*0*-4*6

1976 Phoenix*8*2*6*0*-8*6

Central FC*8*0*8*0*-28*0