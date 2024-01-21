Police, Defence Force tie in Courts netball premiership

POLICE fought back in the final quarter to tie a match against Defence Force in the premiership division of the Courts All Sectors Netball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua on Saturday.

Defence Force were leading 27-24 at the end of the third quarter, but Police outscored Army 12-9 as the match ended 36-36. Goal attack Jeselle Navarro did the bulk of the scoring for Police, converting 20 of 26 shots.

Goal attack Akeela Rodriguez scored 21 of 27 attempts to lead the way for Defence Force.

In another premiership match, University of TT (UTT) defeated MIC 49-34. National player Khalifa McCollin-Lopez showed form for UTT, netting 28 of 33 shots and for MIC, Reeka Seeratan scored 14 of 18.

Four championship division matches were contested. Defence Force got past Bermudez 31-24; MIC were 28-26 winners over Unit Trust Corporation (UTC); UTT defeated Police 37-33 and; TT Post outlasted Police Netball Youth Club (PNYC) 36-26.

In the alternative division, University of the West Indies beat UTC 28-20 and TT Post got the better of PNYC 26-8.