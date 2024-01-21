Migrant children receive gifts from NGO

Andreina Briceno Ventura-Brown, director of La Casita de Arima thanks all those who helped make Three Kings Day a success. - Grevic Alvarado

More than 130 migrant children were recently given gifts, treats and enjoyed games at La Casita, Arima.

It is the fifth consecutive year the NGO La Casita has celebrated Three Kings Day and arranged for the distribution of gifts at its headquarters on Farfan Street.

Andreina Briceno Ventura-Brown, director of La Casita, expressed thanks to several collaborators who were able to continue the tradition.

“It is a celebration of the epiphany and is special for Latin children. We want our migrant children to maintain these traditions and understand a little about the story of the Three Kings and what types of gifts they brought to the son of God.”

Ventura-Brown said in addition to the distribution of gifts, a mass was held at the Santa Rosa church to begin the year 2024, praying for the present and future of migrants and TT.

She regretted the lack of donations prevented the organisation from being able to give out gifts in various communities as it had done in previous years.

“We hope that during the year our friends continue to collaborate and we can continue caring for migrant children.”