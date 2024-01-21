Jereem, Ahye win NAAA senior awards

Janae De Gannes, left, collects the youth women's athlete of the year award from National Gas Company chairman Dr Joseph Khan. Looking on are National Association of Athletics Adminisrations (NAAA) president George Comissiong, right, and Ministry of Sport and Community Development deputy permanent secretary Beverly Reid-Samuel. - Photo courtesy the NAAA

JEREEM Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye won the senior men's and women's awards respectively, when the 2023 National Association of Athletics Administrations Awards ceremony was held at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain on Saturday.

Richards did not get the podium finishes he would have wanted at the 2023 World Championships, but he still delivered at other meets.

In July, a month before the World Championships, Richards grabbed two gold medals at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador.

He clocked 44.54 seconds to win the 400-metre event, and in the men's 4x400-metre relay alongside Machel Cedenio, Renny Quow and Che Lara, the Trinidad and Tobago quartet took first place in three minutes, 01.99 seconds.

One of the highlights of 2023 for Ahye was at the Pan American Games where she grabbed bronze in the women's 100-metre event in 11.53. Ahye was the only Trinidad and Tobago track and field athlete to win a medal in Chile.

It was Ahye's second Pan Am medal after copping silver at the 2019 edition in Lima, Peru.

Ahye, 31, is still Trinidad and Tobago's most elite women's sprinter and has dominated local meets. Ahye also won the 2023 Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee sportswoman of the year award a few weeks ago.

The youth athlete of the year awards went to long jumper/sprinter Janae De Gannes and long jumper Imanni Matthew. The former was a long jump silver medallist at the Commonwealth Youth Games, which was hosted locally. Matthew jumped to 2023 Carifta gold in the Bahamas.

Sprinter Sanaa Frederick, who had two Commonwealth Youth Games medals, and long-distance runner Tafari Waldron, the 2023 Carifta boys under-20 5,000m champ, took home the junior athlete of the year accolades.

In the feature address, National Gas Company chairman Dr Joseph Ismael Khan was high in praise of the valuable work being done by the association and pledged his company's continued support.

HONOUR ROLL

Age Group Awards

Under-9 to Under-13:

Female Athlete (Under-9) – A’Kyah Ottley; Male Athlete (Under-9) – Nikolai Herbert; Female Athlete (Under-11) – Gloria Henry; Male Athlete (Under-11) – Kenron Orr; Female Athlete (Under-13) – Nashequa Samuels; Male Athlete (Under-13) – Kerlon Henry.

Under-15 to Under-20:

Female Athlete (Under-15 track) – Oshea Cummings; Female Athlete (Under-15 Field) – Naomi Henry; Male Athlete (Under-15 Track) – Jonas Guyton; Male Athlete (Under- 15 Field) – Tannon Niemeyer; Female Athlete (Under 17-18 Track) – Alexxe Henry; Female Athlete (Under 17-18 Field) – Peyton Winter; Male Athlete (Under 17-18 Track) – Cheyne West; Male Athlete (Under 17-18 Field) – Imanni Matthew; Female Athlete (Under 18-20 Track) – Sanaa Frederick; Female Athlete (Under 18-20 – Field) – Janae De Gannes; Male Athlete (Under 18-20 – Track) – Tafari Waldron; Male Athlete (Under 18-20 – Field) – Jaidi James; Female Athlete (Under 18-20 – Multi-Event) – Gianna Paul; Male Athlete (Under 18-20 – Multi-Event) – Dorian Charles.

Other track and field awards:

Female Athlete (Road Running) – Samantha Shukla; Male Athlete (Road Running) – Nicholas Romany; Female Athlete (Cross Country) – Arlette Ollivierrie; Male Athlete (Cross Country) – Nicholas Romany; Female Athlete (Senior – Track) – Michelle-Lee Ahye; Female Athlete (Senior – Field) – Cherisse Murray; Male Athlete (Senior – Track) – Jereem Richards; Male Athlete (Senior – Field) – Keshorn Walcott; Female Athlete (Multi-Event) – Safiya John; Male Athlete (Multi-Event) – Anson Moses.

Awards for long and meritorious service:

Kenny Bermudez (Administrator, Coach & Technical Official); Jules Bernard (Administrator – Posthumously); Jim Clarke (Athlete, Administrator, Coach & Event Promoter – Posthumously); Ken Doldron (Administrator – Posthumously); June Durham (Massage Therapist); Frankie Francis (Administrator & Coach – Posthumously); Gerard Franklyn (Administrator & Coach); Ruby Jackson (Athlete & Technical Official); Horace Hart (Athlete, Administrator & Event Promoter – Posthumously); Kelly Kerr (Technical Official); Remy Nicome (Technical Official); Lester O’Souna (Coach); Heathcliffe Thorne (Coach); Irma Riley (Athlete & Technical Official); Dawn Washington (Administrator & Technical Official); Carl Wyatt (Technical Official).

Special award:

Keneisha Shelbourne (President’s Rising Star Award).

For Outstanding Performance in 2023:

Jael Peters (100m Junior Championships 2023); Kelsey Daniel (National Indoors Record – Long Jump); Gianna Paul (National U18 Record – Heptathlon); Janae DeGannes (NACAC U18 Record – Long Jump); Imanni Matthew (NACAC U18 Record – Long Jump); Christopher Crawford (National Record – Men’s Discus); Anson Moses (National Indoors Record – Pole Vault & Heptathlon); Dorian Charles (National U20 Record – Decathlon); Akeem Stewart (2023 Parapan American Games – Men’s Discus); Sanaa Frederick (3rd Place - Commonwealth Youth Games Mixed 4X100m Relay); Sole Frederick (3rd Place - Commonwealth Youth Games Mixed 4X100m Relay); Jamario Russell (3rd Place - Commonwealth Youth Games Mixed 4X100m Relay); Trevaughn Stewart (3rd Place - Commonwealth Youth Games Mixed 4X100m Relay); Sanaa Fredrick (2nd Place - CAC Games Women’s 4X100m Relay); Leah Bertrand (2nd Place - CAC Games Women’s 4X100m Relay); Akilah Lewis (2nd Place - CAC Games Women’s 4X100m Relay); Reyare Thomas (2nd Place - CAC Games Women’s 4X100m Relay); Devin Augustine (1st Place - CAC Games Men’s 4X100m Relay); Kion Benjamin (1st Place - CAC Games Men’s 4X100m Relay); Eric Harrison (1st Place - CAC Games Men’s 4X100m Relay); Carlon Hosten (1st Place - CAC Games Men’s 4X100m Relay); Machel Cedenio (1st Place - CAC Games Men’s 4X400m Relay); Che Lara (1st Place - CAC Games Men’s 4X400m Relay); Renny Quow (1st Place - CAC Games Men’s 4X400m Relay); Jereem Richards (1st Place - CAC Games Men’s 4X400m Relay).

Champion Club Trophies:

Champion Club (Juvenile) – RSS Phoenix; Champion Club (Junior) – RSS Phoenix; Champion Club (Senior) – Concorde Athletics Club.

Athlete of the Year Awards:

Youth Athlete of the Year (Female) – Janae De Gannes; Youth Athlete of the Year (Male) – Imanni Matthew; Junior Athlete of the Year (Female) – Sanaa Frederick; Junior Athlete of the Year (Male) – Tafari Waldron; Senior Athlete of the Year (Female) – Michelle-Lee Ahye; Senior Athlete of the Year (Male) – Jereem Richards.