Glamorgan, West Side Stars start hot in Girls U15 volleyball

West Side Stars girls under-15 team celebrate a point in the National Girls Under-15 Volleyball Championship on Saturday. -

Glamorgan and West Side Stars were unbeaten on day one of the National Under-15 Girls Volleyball Championship, hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation, at the hall of the Aranguez North Secondary School in Aranguez on Saturday.

This inaugural division proved to be a success as eight teams served off for the crown. Glamorgan Volleyball entered three teams, Southern United Volleyball Academy two teams, with Karasu Volleyball Club, JMVP, and West Side Stars each fielding one team.

Glamorgan One breezed through Group A on Saturday with straight sets wins over Glamorgan Three (21-3, 21-4), Southern United Two (21-8, 21-9) and Karasu (21-4, 21-13).

In Group B, West Side Stars were also in top form with wins over Glamorgan Two (21-18, 21-2), Southern United One (21-11, 21-12) and JMVP (21-6, 21-11).

The under-15 championship was open to athletes born after January 1, 2009, with a total of 118 athletes competing.

The winning club has the opportunity to nominate a duly qualified head coach for the TT U15 team.

The Caribbean will host the first U15 Championship this year as part of the 2026 U17 World Championship qualification process.

The National Secondary Schools Championship U14, U16, and Open Boys and Girls divisions will serve off on Monday.

There will also be action for U15 Boys, U19 Boys and Girls, Super League A & B Division, Corporate League, Development Festival and Premier League later this season.

Day 1 results:

Group A - Glamorgan 1, Southern United 2, Karasu and Glamorgan 3.

GLA 1 vs GLA 3 - 21/3, 21/4

SUV 2 vs KAR - 15/21, 21/12, 14/16

GLA 1 vs SUV 2 - 21/8, 21/9

KAR vs GLA 3 - 21/15, 12/21, 16/14

SUV 2 vs GLA 3 - 21/18, 21/20

GLA 1 vs KAR - 21/4, 21/13

Group B - West Side Stars, Southern United 1, JMVP and Glamorgan 2.

WSS vs GLA 2 - 21/18, 21/2

SUV 1 vs JMV - 19/21, 19/21

WSS vs SUV 1 - 21/11, 21/12

JMV vs GLA 2 - 21/14, 21/19

SUV1 vs GLA 2 - 12/21, 16/21

WSS vs JMV - 21/6, 21/11