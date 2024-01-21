End of the trolley bag: How the judiciary made the criminal court digital

Mark Lyndersay -

BitDepth#1442

Mark Lyndersay

TO BEGIN the movement of indictable cases from preliminary inquiries at district courts to direct hearings at the High Court, the judiciary started with…a...form. To be precise, an interlocking system of forms that captures every aspect of case submissions as editable, live data.

Hilwin Hernandez, court web software developer, developed the platform, now formally branded SWF (Secure and Simple Web Forms).

"SWF deals with originating documents, but eventually we are looking at moving all documents that are public facing to the platform," he said.

To make that work for legal purposes, the team had to create verification systems to guarantee authenticity and provenance.

"We are moving strongly to not accepting documents at all, and this is the first step," Hernandez explained.

"When we have PDF documents coming in, it's not data-driven, so our move here is to move to data only as opposed to a document-driven judiciary."

That commitment extends to verbal presentations in the courtroom, which are captured and transcribed using two voice-to-text transcription services designed for courtroom use, FTR (For the Record) and Audio Scribe's SpeechCAT technologies.

The judiciary's biggest development project was CMS-X, a new case management system. Prior to working with this new code base, the courts were faced with rising fees and sketchy support from a vendor content to know that they were dealing with customers in an extremely vertical market.

CMS-X is derived from a code base supported by the National Center for State Courts of the US and developed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

In this unusual case of open-source development within a very strictly defined vertical market, what has emerged is the Consortium, a group of like-minded court administrators keen to escape the lock-in and poor support of vendors with a captive market and willing to push their development innovations back into the source code.

It's not, strictly speaking, open-source, but it's close enough for government work.

The one large commercial code base that the judiciary will be working with for this major shift to digital court management is Thomson-Reuter's Case Center, a system for gathering and presenting evidence, taking private notes as the trial progresses and annotating evidence either for public or private viewing.

According to Kern Millien, records management consultant, Case Center is the repository for all the evidence related to a case.

"You may have medical reports. You might have documentary evidence, images, crime-scene photos. You might have CCTV footage, voice notes, audio recordings, the full range of different formats.

"All case participants, attorneys, judge, master or their support staff, would be able to upload that evidence. They are all able to upload their evidence, their depositions, their statements, their documents. The defence teams could upload their documents as well. The court would upload any code-generated documents, and they all now are able to prepare, working from a singular electronic bundle."

The technology makes it possible for a lawyer to appear virtually for a case hearing while accessing all their case notes and annotations and for witnesses to appear without being physically present.

The core evidence related to the case is continuously present for all parties, ensuring shared awareness of the evidence underlying the case.

This kind of integration of case materials and unified systems for submissions has required the judiciary to engage in a wide-ranging effort to bring stakeholders together to make the system work.

And with the best software and systems integration possible, the reality is that it's people who will have to input and file that information and the efficient administration of justice will depend on how comfortable everyone is with the system.

"Based on the feedback from stakeholders about how they will organise their work, how it's anticipated to work with police, their case management units can prepare the documents with administrative support staff and then the documents can be reviewed by a senior officer," said Jaime Philbert, deputy court executive administrator.

"There are permission access levels built into our system (governing) who can view, who can edit and then move to sign (and submit)."

"This is very much a collaboration," said Carol Herbert, the judiciary's director-ICT.

"We sit with stakeholders, we run through the system and we get their feedback. As we get that feedback, we respond, whether it's to add a feature or try just to understand what affects them. We have done that extensively with the police and we met recently with the DPP's office. It's not us just creating, we are doing this in a collaborative arrangement."

Mark Lyndersay is the editor of technewstt.com. An expanded version of this column can be found there