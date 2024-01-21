Battle of the Bugs: Lola, Melvina face off in gayelle

Hello, boys and girls, it’s me Lola. Join me as I explore the tradition of stickfighing in TT.

Stickfighting is an old African tradition brought to Trinidad by the slaves during the latter part of the 17th century.

Stickfighting was a ritual dance dating back to the days of slavery when men would duel with sticks (bois) in the centre of rings or gayelles, hence the word boismen or stickfighters. The wooden sticks used were from the yellow poui tree, and were about three and a half to four feet long, and one inch in diameter.

Some stickfighters wear costumes made of:

• coloured satin decorated with beads, swansdown (duck feathers) and tiny mirrors

• heart-shaped mirrors or decorations on the chest and back

• a head tie with two long ends hanging on either side

• stockings

• alpargatas (sandals)

The mirrors indicate an awareness of the world around us. The chest mirror has a number of historical meanings, including protecting the heart or seeing into someone’s soul.

The gayelle is the space where the battle between two stickfighters takes place. An important part of the gayelle is the music or chantwell, which leads the call and response lavway.

Join Lola in the Battle of the Bugs. Lola the ladybug will step into the gayelle to face Melvina the mealy bug. Sing along with the ladybugs as they chant the call and response lavway.