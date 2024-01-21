A call to encounter and witness

Wendy Ann Jones -

Dr Wendy Ann Jones

Principal, Catholic Bible Institute

Pope Francis instituted Sunday of the Word of God with words from the account of the Emmaus journey, “He opened their minds to understand the Scriptures” (Lk 24:45).

These words resound as the perennial invitation for the journey of faith that draws us into a close relationship with the Lord such that we become His missionary disciples. The theme for this year’s celebration is taken from John 8:31, Remain in My Word. Instituted through his Apostolic Letter, Aperuit Illis, Sunday of the Word of God serves as a timely reminder of the vital role that sacred scripture plays in the life of the Church.

At the heart of Pope Francis’ apostolic letter is a recognition of the transformative power inherent in encountering the Word of God. He emphasises that the sacred scripture “serves a prophetic function regarding not the future but the present of whoever is nourished by this word” (AI, 12). We are encouraged to “draw daily nourishment from God’s word” so that we can be like Jesus, “contemporaries of all those whom we encounter.”

This is as much a communal experience as it should be clear in our individual experiences. The encounter with the Word has the potential to shape our lives, guide our actions, and deepen our relationship with God. In Evangelii Gaudium, the Holy Father underlines the joy that arises from this encounter, urging us to become joyful messengers of the gospel. Let us mark today as the beginning of a new way of being missionary disciples. Amid planning our days and weeks, let us schedule time to pause and listen. The process of the Synod on Synodality helped us to embrace a new posture as Church, one of openness to hear, to respect, to confirm, and to discern where the Lord is leading. This posture is an absolute necessity for growth for us all in the Body of Christ.

The regular practice of Lectio Divina helps us to develop a contemplative presence that enables us to listen with the heart, and to listen for the heart – the meaning intended by God. We should be that contemplative presence in the world for the elderly, the youth, everyone who needs the embrace of God’s love – everyone.

Rooted in the monastic tradition, Lectio Divina involves a slow, meditative reading of scripture, allowing its words to permeate our hearts and minds. Lectio Divina transforms the reading of scripture from a passive activity into a contemplative dialogue with God.

Through this practise, we open ourselves to the transformative grace of the Word, enabling it to become a living reality in our lives. Mark 1:14–20, the gospel reading this Sunday, narrates the beginning of Jesus’ public ministry.

In these verses, we see the urgency with which Jesus proclaims the Good News, inviting people to repent and believe in the gospel. The call of the first disciples further emphasises the transformative power of engaging the Word. It serves as a reminder that, like the disciples, we too should respond actively and decisively to the Word of God in our lives.

As we celebrate Sunday of the Word of God, let us be mindful of Pope Francis’ call to be joyful messengers of the gospel. In doing so, we become living witnesses of the transformative power of the Word, fostering a culture where the light of Christ shines brightly, dispelling the darkness of doubt and despair. May this Sunday be a time of deepening our encounter with the living Word and a renewed commitment to share its transformative grace with others.