Why criticise Kamla for crime forum?

Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I recently graduated with a BSc in criminology from the UWI St Augustine Campus, but it has been my lifelong passion to enter the field of criminal sciences and help solve crimes for the betterment of this country.

The stark contrast of the runaway crime and the crime fight as managed by the PNM government gives very little hope for anyone in my class to think we might be able to make any meaningful contribution to crime-fighting or law enforcement.

This is why it was important for dialogue, such as the recent crime forum hosted by the Leader of the Opposition, to take place as it gives people a better understanding of the crime situation, and helps devise solutions that may be implemented in the future by an administration that is serious about fighting the crime scourge ravaging the nation.

That so many ordinary citizens along the east-west corridor were willing to attend the event, which was taking place in a constituency that is not represented by the UNC, demonstrates not only the frustration that most people have with the crime rate, but also their hope that meaningful dialogue might bear fruit in the future.

It was therefore disheartening to listen to armchair criminologists, some of whom I looked up to while at UWI, attempt to criticise some of the suggestions put forward at the forum. Because there are some distinctions to be made with regard to the crime talks that have not yet been considered, but which give the discussion some much-needed context for how contributions are processed.

First and foremost, all of the suggestions made by any of the panellists, or the general public, are just that – suggestions. The goal of forums such as this is to get ideas that might be considered in shaping policies and legislation further down the road. However, anyone who thinks, or would make others think, that the ideas put forward would be implemented wholesale as presented, are either being disingenuous or deceitful.

Moreover, to attack former high-ranking members of the TTPS, such as Johnny Abraham and Kenny McIntyre, for sharing their opinions based on their long and illustrious careers, with track records of proven success – at a time when the current leadership of the Police Service is failing to make any impact on the crime situation – would be laughable if it were not so tragic due to the many lives that are being lost.

But probably the biggest elephant in the room is the fact that the crime forum was bereft of any member of Cabinet or the TTPS and therefore none of the issues raised is likely to have an effect on government policy – until the next government is elected.

The continued and deliberate refusal by the PNM government to attend joint discussions with the Opposition exhibits a level of contempt for any meaningful solution to the crime situation and a complete disregard for the safety and security of the citizens of this nation.

Much kudos must be paid to Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her team for leading the way with the public forum. The fact that the panel and audience were comprised of people from a broad spectrum of fields and organisations is a reflection of the willingness of all parties involved to put aside their political biases in order to work for the common good.

It says something that the first people to speak when the floor was opened to the public were a father and mother desperately clinging to hope for some type of closure after their daughter went missing some six years ago. Those in attendance knew that there was little chance of government intervention – based on the contributions delivered ­– but there was an air of hope from those desperate to have their voices heard.

That the UNC and Persad-Bissessar were willing to give them that opportunity is already leaps and bounds above anything the PNM is offering and highlights the difference in approach between the two parties. That said, the confidence shown in the presentation of ideas bodes well that the same level of trust will be placed in the UNC to execute some of these ideas when the next election bell is rung.

KAVITA CHOTAK

via e-mail