Wake up, West Indies

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite. - Photo courtesy Randy Brooks / AFP

THE EDITOR: The better bowling attack won the first Test between the West Indies and Australia. Given a track friendly to fast bowling, the difference-maker was Travis Head’s lone century. Pace wasn’t an issue, mostly line and length took wickets; impatience was our downfall. Experience wasn’t the problem either, they all know that. T20 didn’t create this, none of those players are T20-obsessed.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul have got to have a long hard look at themselves in the mirror, they’ve got to get their bodies behind the ball or leave it. There are three slips and a gully so the probability of getting an edge when they play square or using the pace is higher.

Joshua Da Silva knows he is struggling to get over the short ball and should duck and let it go. The English are no different to the Aussies, so why do we turn up against England and not Australia? Kirk McKenzie took them on, played his shots down the ground, on his pads, straight bat in the "V," and anything on fourth and fifth stumps, or on a good length, he let it go. Put the bad balls away, it’s a five-day Test match, it wasn’t that hot.

That team is more than good enough, but Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Da Silva and McKenzie have to bat in the first innings for a minimum of two days. What a super-fit gem we’ve found in Shamar Joseph. You could see there’s something about him, he puts the top order to shame.

Gudakesh Motie should sit out for Kevin Sinclair in the second Test at the Gabba. Brathwaite and Chanderpaul have to lead the charge to salvage the series. We are more than capable with the ball.

Wake up, West Indies, wake up!

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas