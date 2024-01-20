Trinidad and Tobago joins India's 'Divali' in January celebration

A construction crew works on Ram Mandir, a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya, India on January 16. Frenzied preparations are underway to mark the opening of the grand temple for the Lord Rama, Hinduism's most revered deities, culminating a decades-long Hindu nationalist pledge. (AP Photo) -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Hindus around the world are anticipating a major historic milestone on January 22 – the consecration of the Ram Lalaa at the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi (Rama’s birthplace) Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India. Sri Rama is one of the most revered figures in Hinduism.

The event is being considered as Divali in January around the world.

The mandir will be opened by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and president of the temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and trust secretary Sri Champat Raiji. Dignitaries politicians, celebrities, sants, and representatives from other countries are expected to attend.

Specially invited are Swami Brahmaswarupananda, founder – Brahma Vidya Peetham International (BVPI) and Sadhvi Anandamaiyee Giri, general secretary (BVPI) of Gasparillo. They are already in India with other TT invitees for the celebration.

The mandir consecration began January 16. For Hindus in TT, this event is being celebrated with great pomp, likening it to another Divali.

The festival of lights, Divali, based on scripture, is commemorated to mark Sri Rama’s return to Ayodhya with his consort, Sita, and his brother Lakshman after his exile of 14 years, and upon defeating the King of Lanka, Ravana.

To celebrate his return, the people of Ayodhya lit thousands of clay lamps (deyas). So too, in order to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Lalaa at the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Mandir on January 22, Hindus around the world are lighting deyas, hosting plays, processions and

puja (prayer ceremonies).

Importance to TT and Indian diaspora

Pundit Veda Persad of the Ramjit and Basso Persad Hindu Temple, St Helena, said, “For Hindus worldwide, the anticipation is palpable as the symbolic return of Shri Raam. The narrative, deeply rooted in tradition and spiritual significance, harks back to the age-old tale of Rama’s banishment from Ayodhya, making his return a moment of immense spiritual resonance. The tale of Lord Rama is intricately woven into the fabric of ancient Indian epics, primarily the Ramayana.

"The culmination of Rama’s exile comes with the victorious return to Ayodhya. His return symbolises the triumph of good over evil, righteousness over injustice, and the restoration of

dharma (religion, virtue, duty and morality). The citizens of Ayodhya, overjoyed by Rama’s return, illuminated the city with lamps and celebrated with unparalleled enthusiasm – a tradition that has evolved into the festival of Divali."

Sadhvi Anandamaiyee, TT’s first female Swami explained that Ayodhya, a pilgrimage site, holds immense cultural and religious significance for millions of Hindus worldwide. The belief that Ayodhya is the divine abode of Lord Rama has been passed down through generations, fostering a deep emotional and spiritual connection for Hindus. The spiritual, ethical, and moral perspectives of the Hindu population in TT and the Indian diaspora have been deeply influenced and moulded by the Ramayana, which describes the life, character, ideal and message of Sri Rama.

“The Ramayana accompanied our ancestors on their journey from India and it is a paramount guide for leading a meaningful life” she said.

Another Divali

Divali commemorates Rama's return to Ayodhya, likewise, the Rama Mandir’s opening is a great victory after 500 years of struggle to reclaim the revered space of Sri Rama’s birthplace and is seen as the “return of Sri Rama.”

Sadhvi Ananda pointed out, “In the USA there are over 40 billboards across ten states displaying the event. Mauritius government has granted two hours time off to citizens during the consecration to celebrate in their personal way on January 22. Across Europe, people will be chanting, igniting sacred lamps and holding prayers in homes and mandirs like (it's done for) Divali."

Local celebration venues

January 21

Ramjit and Basso Persad Hindu Temple,

Mohepath Trace, St Helena

The festivities begin with a vibrant Ramleela procession, with tassa, dances by Nritya Sangam Dance Company, devotional singing by Rana Mohip, Susan Mohip, and their group and melodies by Akshay Kandoo and lighting of traditional.

4 pm: Munroe Road Shiv Mandir

LP 100 Munroe Road, Cunupia

Akhand Ramayan and Shri Ram Puja. Officiating pundits are from the SDMS Pundits Parishad. Devotees urged to bring fruits, flowers and to make offerings. Procession from MP Dinesh Rambally's office starts at 3.30 pm.

5.30: Jaya Shree Ram Ashram,

601 Picton Estate Road, Debe

Ramleela street procession, bhajans, dances, tassa, havan, display and information booths, lighting of 1,008 deyas, parsad and refreshments will be served.

January 22

6.30: Tryambakeshwar Mahadev Mandir,

Mahabir Avenue, 6 Caroni Savannah Rd, St Charles, Chaguanas

A re-enactment of the return of Lord Rama from exile, some religious performances and lectures by prominent Hindu scholars, a short Ramleela play of Ravan Vadh or the destruction of Ravan and the burning of the effigy of Ravan.

