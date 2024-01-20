Three hurt in San Juan drive-by shooting

File photo -

A drive-by shooting in San Juan has left three people with gunshot wounds.

Reports say the three people including a teenage boy were liming along Shende Street in San Juan sometime after midnight on January 20.

A car stopped nearby and the occupants fired several shots at them before driving away.

The teenage victim was shot in his hip, while the other victims were shot in the leg and foot.

They were taken to the hospital where they are said to be warded in stable condition.

Investigations are continuing.