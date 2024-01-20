Tacarigua shooting pushes murder toll to 33

A shooting in Tacarigua on Friday night left one man dead and another injured pushing the murder toll to 33 for the year.

According to reports, Anil Ramnarace, 40, of El Dorado and Rommel Nepaul, 38, of Dinsley Village, Tacarigua, were standing near a roadside vendor along the Eastern Main Road in Tacarigua when they were shot.

A man walked up to both men and fired several shots at them before escaping in a waiting car.

Ramnarace survived and was seen on social media footage being taken to the hospital by police officers.

Nepaul, however, was declared dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.