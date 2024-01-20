Shamar Joseph's memorable debut: 'I just want to be great'

West Indies' Shamar Joseph, left, bowls as Australia's Steve Smith watches on the third day of their cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia, Friday. - AP

West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph was the shining light for the team in their Test match loss against Australia in Adelaide, as he grabbed figures of five for 94 in the Australian first innings to become the tenth West Indian to take a five-wicket haul on debut.

The Windies crashed to a heavy ten-wicket loss on the third day's play on Friday, after being bowled out for meagre scores of 188 and 120 by the number-one-ranked Australians. In the 24-year-old Joseph, the West Indies had a ray of hope, and the Adelaide crowd took to the Guyanese youngster after he dismissed Steve Smith with the first ball in his Test career on day one.

Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, coach Andre Coley and opposing pacer Josh Hazlewood all had high praise for Joseph, who made his first-class debut for Guyana Harpy Eagles last February.

Coley told the media, "I believe (Joseph's) performance speaks for itself. I believe you would have enjoyed watching him as well, with the passion he brought.

"We know he was inexperienced, but he had pace and natural ability to work to a plan and be consistent around it."

After having Smith caught in the slip cordon, Joseph got the scalps of Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon, to grab his five-for.

"Shamar had an amazing debut. The thing is, when you debut that well, you have to keep going, so the pressure is going to be on him now," said Hazlewood, who grabbed career-best match figures of nine for 79.

Joseph fought off tears when he spoke to the media after his five-wicket haul.

"I cannot explain how emotional I am right now, but I must thank the Almighty.

"I am really happy to be on this big stage in Australia and taking a five-wicket haul against Australia means a lot to me.

"After getting (my) first wicket, that confidence just took me through the rest of the match."

Joseph grew up in the remote village of Baracara, Guyana and worked as a security guard before his cricket career began. He said his humble beginnings have prepared him for the rigours of international cricket.

"All those things from (my upbringing in Babacara) helped me. You learn a lot from those things. It is about putting a positive mindset towards what you want to achieve in life.

"You have to go out there and be positive and enjoy every moment of it."

Joseph admires bowlers such as Cummins, Starc, Ian Bishop and Dale Steyn, but is focused on making his own mark.

"There are a lot of (bowlers for me to look up to), but I just want to be great."

Though Joseph has just one game under his belt, both Brathwaite and Coley were asked about the potential lure of franchise leagues.

"There will be a lot of discussions with management and Shamar. Everyone will possibly want him in their (leagues) now," Brathwaite said. "We have to do our best to keep him. It is just about the balance and that continual support from the Cricket West Indies (CWI) board."

Coley said the situation is not unique to the West Indies, but he admitted the regional board was not financially secure enough to offer substantial central contracts like other countries. Former skipper Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers were unavailable for selection for the Test series, as they preferred to play T20 cricket.

"What we have tried to do in the last six-12 months is have more conversations with the players to work out windows where we can have our best players available."

With the second Test starting on January 25 at the Gabba in Brisbane, Joseph has the chance to make an impact in his first day/night Test.

"Test cricket is all about being consistent. It is about putting the ball in an area and observing what the pitch is doing and sticking to the basics."