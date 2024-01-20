NIB workers show their generosity

The NIB campus at Queen's Park east, Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO/SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: It would indeed be an injustice if I fail to publicly thank the staff of NIB for going over and beyond their call of duty, particularly where back pay is being distributed and they are not party to it.

Having been a former employee of the NIB and knowing first hand their caring nature, I called on my former co-workers to support a drive for eight food hampers for worthy recipients December last.

Without hesitation, eight well constituted hampers was delivered to the recipients, even to their homes.

I therefore, on behalf of the recipients, thank the human resource department, information technology, general services, cheque centre, and appeals department for their generosity.

You certainly gave life to the mission statement: "More than just a pension provider."

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando