New Chapter tip off DIAL basketball with contrasting results

New Chapter Global Sport Academy had mixed fortunes when the Destiny Invitational Arima League (DIAL) tipped off at the Princess Royal basketball court on Friday night, recording a win and a loss in their two matches.

New Chapter defeated The University of the West Indies (UWI) by a 71-57 margin in the opening match of the championship division, before falling to a 73-63 defeat to Caracas City in the premier division's opening game.

Last week, in the buildup to the tournament, a league statement described the New Chapter team as "young" and "hungry," and they did not disappoint in the championship division opener against UWI. New Chapter led by a 14-11 margin after the first quarter and stretched that lead to a ten-point margin by halftime as they led 36-26 after a 22-point second quarter.

New Chapter held a slender 49-46 lead over UWI at the end of the third quarter as the opposing team battled back. The New Chapter team took the game away from UWI in the final quarter, though – outscoring their opponents by a 22-11 margin in the fourth quarter to get the 14-point win.

Judah Guy was the standout performer for New Chapter, as he scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds and also had two steals and two assists. UWI, who threatened to get back into the game with a strong third quarter when they outscored New Chapter 20-13, were led by a dominant showing from Christian Borneo. The strapping Borneo scored 17 points and grabbed an impressive 16 boards, while he also had two steals and a block.

New Chapter could not replicate the feat against Caracas City in the premier opener, as their opponents pulled away in the second half after holding a slim five-point lead (36-31) at halftime.

Powered by Carlos Mayora's 20-point effort, Caracas City extended their lead to 53-45 by the end of the third quarter, before adding the finishing touches in the final quarter to secure the 73-63 win.

Timothy Belgrave led New Chapter with 13 points, to go along with five assists and four rebounds. Action in the premier division continued late on Saturday night, as Morvant Oilbirds took on Defence Force.