Mayaro MP wants PM to remove Paria directors based on CoE findings

Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd's chairman Newman George. -

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray is calling on the Prime Minister to remove the board of directors of Paria Fuel Trading Company following findings of "gross negligence" by a commission of enquiry into the 2022 incident that claimed the lives of four divers.

In a release on January 20, Paray described the finding of the report as "damning revelations" which requires the Prime Minister's immediate action.

Paray said the findings of the Commission of Enquiry chaired by Jerome Lynch exposed "severe lapses in duty and glaring incompetence within the board and senior executive management of Paria Fuel Trading Company."

"The government's foremost responsibility now is the prompt removal of directors, irrespective of their political affiliations."

Paria's board of directors are Newman George (chairman), Fayad Ali, Avie Chadee, Peter Clarke, Eustace Nancis and Reza Salim.

Paray said Dr Rowley must not use the review of the report by the Director of Public Prosecutions as a shield, "recognising the eroded public trust in Paria's administration since the tragic industrial accident claimed innocent lives."

"The urgency of the situation demands the Prime Minister's decisive action." He urged the Prime Minister to publicly commit to the expeditious implementation of all 52 recommendations from the commission's report. He said the accident and subsequent loss of lives have left an indelible stain on the nation's industrial landscape, warranting the immediate removal of Paria's corporate leadership.

On February 25, 2022, five Land and Marine Construction Services (LMCS) divers, Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jnr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Christopher Boodram were sucked into a 36-inch pipeline at Berth No 6 at Pointe-a-Pierre during a delta P incident. Boodram was the only survivor.

The commission's 520-page report was made public on January 19 after it was laid in Parliament by Energy Minister Stuart Young.