Knee-jerk responses to criminal activity in Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: The 500-page report on the 2022 Texas, US, school shooting by an 18-year-old gunman is most instructive and may well constitute recommended reading by our local champions of increased access to firearms for "law-abiding" citizens.

Essentially, the concept is misguided. The principal findings suggest and support the following:

▪︎ Market saturation for arms and ammunition in the US has compelled manufacturers to seek new markets.

▪︎ Identified new domestic markets are the "youthful law-abiding citizens" (18-25-year-olds).

▪︎ Development of alternative external markets principally in the developing regions in both the African and South American continents.

Unlike the US where there is the right to bear arms, alternative strategies are constantly being developed. Strategies range between incentives to encourage "leaders" to misguidedly embrace the "stand your ground" and increased availability of arms and ammunition for law-abiding citizens in response to fomented unrest and illicit trading.

Some arms and ammunition manufacturers may not be averse to facilitating instability and unrest, both consequences of the drug trade, while simultaneously embracing increased illegal sales and access in the targeted destinations.

Perhaps we can all benefit by careful examination of the issue to be resolved. Some more knowledgeable citizens have identified the issue as simply making structural changes in our nation's security apparatus and ensuring management under a unified command.

The many knee-jerk responses that are constantly being pedalled by our numerous armchair experts all appear to be dysfunctional and counter-productive.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

via e-mail