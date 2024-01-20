Kids can play pan too

St Margaret's Boys AC players celebrate after winning the primary schools' competition in the 2024 National Schools Panorama, Queen's Park Savannah. - Angelo Marcelle

Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival season is well known for its many competitions, including the National Junior Panorama.

Schools throughout the country participated in the event, with St Margaret's Anglican Primary School, Belmont winning the coveted title in the primary schools category. And while winning is good, sometimes the more important thing is that the children have fun while preparing for and performing before the judges.

Newsday Kids visited captured these images of some of the children showcasing their musical skills and enjoying themselves in the process.