​Wacker, power washer stolen in Fyzabad

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A retired Coast Guard officer lost $5,500 worth of items to bandits who broke into the storeroom at his home in Fyzabad a few days ago and stole them.

The police said the 65-year-old victim, of Maikoo Trace, lost a Stihl brush cutter worth $3000, a pressure washer worth $2,000 and 30 pounds of copper wire worth $500.

He told the police he locked the storeroom door and windows at around 9 pm on January 15, but about 7 am on January 17 he discovered the room had been broken into.

Cpl Taikan, PCs Telesford, Ramnarine and Silverton from the South Western Division visited and gathered evidence.

The thief entered by picking open the lock on a door.

No arrest has been made. PC Ramnarine is leading investigations.