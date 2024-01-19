Phillip stops Byer at National Boxing Championships

Boxing gloves - File photo

Donnell Phillip won the main event in session one of the Trinidad and Tobago National Boxing Championships which punched off at the Southern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Pleasantville on the night of January 18.

Competing in the elite male 63.5kg category, Phillip proved too much for his opponent Kevin Byer.

Fighting out of the red corner, Phillip was ruthless in his execution as he landed some heavy blows. Byer was able to connect on some punches, but Phillip’s quick-fire combinations seemed inescapable.

Byer lost his footing after receiving a firm right hand from Phillip early on. Moments later, the referee was forced to stop the contest as Phillip registered another heavy right, followed up by two brisk head shots which stunned Byer.

Their bout was the only one without the use of head-guards.

In the pre-main event, elite novice 80kg, Joshua Garcia fought smartly to conquer a swinging Felix James in the opening round.

As the bell rang to start the round, James did not hesitate to be the aggressor. Garcia dodged and cushioned some early shots but soon gained control of the contest with timely, powerful strikes.

Garcia used his experience to side-step James' punches and continued to register solid hits. Before the round could end, the referee stopped the contest and announced Garcia the victor.

Before that, Jabari Chandler used his height and reach advantage to outbox Kal Sobers and win by unanimous decision over three rounds, in the elite novice 80kg.

Sobers fought tooth and nail to stay in the contest but Chandler’s physical attributes made the difference.

Chandler had a fierce start to round two as his first shot put Sobers on the ropes. Chandler was also nimble on his feet to evade his rival's punches.

At the end of the contest, Chandler was a clear winner.

In other bouts, Lijer Hem Lee defeated Shane Mohammed via unanimous decision in the elite novice 60kg, and Shiva Toolise triumphed over Kyle Salim when the referee stopped the contest in round two of the elite novice 57kg.

Action continues on Friday from 6pm, also on Saturday and Sunday, the final day.

Other results:

Elite Novice 63.5kg

Cylon Phillip def Shalom Phillip (points)

Josiah Richards def Henry Richards (unanimous decision)

Elite Novice 67kg

Joshua De Silver def Raymond James (unanimous decision)

Elite Novice 57kg

Nathaniel Lewis def Maikol Figureoa (abandoned)