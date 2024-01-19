No charges yet in murder of schoolgirl Isabella Teelucksingh

Isabella Teelucksingh -

CHARGES are yet to be laid for the murder of 15-year-old Isabella Teelucksingh, who was shot on January 14 and died a day later.

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) public relations officer ASP Michelle Lewis said during a media briefing on Friday at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, that a file had been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

But she made no further comment.

The suspect surrendered to police at the San Fernando Homicide Bureau of Investigations office in the afternoon of January 16.

Teelucksingh of Kay Road and Savery Road, along with her aunt, Hema Boodoo, 20, of Kelly Village, Caroni, was shot in Las Lomas when a man opened fire at a group of people who were walking along the road.

Reports said the incident occurred around 7 pm after the suspect and another man had an argument about a game of football. The argument turned physical.

The suspect began walking towards his home on Savery Road and on his way, he started to argue with other people on the road.

He then took out a gun and fired it, hitting Teelucksingh in the head.

She died around noon at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, on January 15. Boodoo survived a bullet wound to the pelvic area.