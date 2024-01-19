Jewel (130) shines but West Indies lose U19 World Cup opener

West Indies U19 batsman Jewel Andrew. - Photo courtesy CWI

A SCINTILLATING knock of 130 from Jewel Andrew could not get West Indies over the line, as the regional team lost their opening fixture of the ICC Under-19 World Cup by 31 runs to host country South Africa in Potchefstroom on Friday.

Chasing 286 for victory, West Indies were in dire straits on 73/5 after ten overs. However, Andrew and Nathan Sealy joined forces to lead a remarkable recovery, putting on 117 runs for the sixth wicket.

Andrew was not afraid to play shots, especially looking impressive on the off side. Sealy was content to play the supporting role as the pair kept the contest close.

As the match started to swing in the West Indies favour, Sealy fell for 33 off 55 balls to leave the score 190/6 after 29 overs.

West Indies kept fighting with Tarrique Edward joining Andrew. The pair added 35 runs, before Edward was stumped for 13.

Andrew continued to battle, but was the ninth wicket to fall with West Indies on 250. The innings folded shortly after as West Indies were all out for 254 in 40.1 overs.

Andrew struck 14 fours and three sixes in his knock off 96 balls. Left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka, who bowled yorkers consistently, grabbed 5/38 in 9.1 overs and fellow fast bowler Riley Norton took 3/66 in 8.5 overs.

Batting first, South Africa were 145/6 after 34.4 overs at one stage. Dewan Marais (65) and captain Juan James (47) then put South Africa on their shoulders to guide the host country to 285/9 in 50 overs.

Sealy was the best bowler for West Indies with 3/34 in ten overs.

West Indies will play Scotland in its second Group B match on Wednesday.

Summarised Scores:

SOUTH AFRICA 285/9 (50 overs) (Dewan Marais 65, Juan James 47; Nathan Sealy 3/34, Deshawn James 2/38, Nathan Edward 2/63) vs WEST INDIES 254 (40.1 overs) (Jewel Andrew 130, N Sealy 33; Kwena Maphaka 5/38, Riley Norton 3/66). South Africa won by 31 runs.