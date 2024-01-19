Diego Martin man gunned down

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Gunmen opened fire on a 40-year-old man, killing him in front of his home on January 19.

At around 10.45 am, Akil Walters, a labourer, was in front of his Cizan Trace, Blue Basin, Diego Martin home when gunmen exited a brown SUV and opened fire.

Reports say the men then got back into the vehicle and sped off. No one else was injured and Walters died at the scene. Four Roads police are investigating.

In December, two men were killed in Diego Martin while liming with a group of people in front of a house on Andrew Drive. An eyewitness said the car pulled up and three men exited and began shooting indiscriminately before jumping back into the car.

Decklon Allert, 30, was killed two days after his son’s birthday in the shooting spree and weeks before the birth of his second child. Allert died at the scene.

The other man killed was only identified by his alias, "Rope," and he died at the hospital. Four other men were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.