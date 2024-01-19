Defence Force, USC win big in Courts netball

Police team defend their net against the Police Netball Youth Club in the Championship Division last weekend in the Courts All Sectors Netball League, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

DEFENCE Force won their latest match when action in the Courts All Sectors Netball League continued at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua on January 18.

Goal attack Empress Pivette was the most accurate player for Defence Force, converting eight of ten attempts to lead Defence Force to a 21-9 win over Police Netball Youth Club (PNYC) in the alternative division. Goal shooter Maria La Foucade scored ten of 16 shots and fellow goal shooter Raquel Alexander netted three out of eight.

For PNYC, goal shooter Kayshana Duncan struggled from the floor, converting six of 14 shots. Also trying to keep PNYC in the contest was Nishana Bowman, scoring three out of five attempts.

University of the Southern Caribbean were merciless against Fire Youth, coming away with a 31-8 victory. Goal attack Gellana Grant converted 21 of 31 shots, Kimola Mc Millan completed seven of ten attempts and Ariel Villaroel three of eight.

Fire Youth only managed 11 attempts in the match with Renell Harewood netting four of six shots and Nathalyia Fletcher scoring four of five.

It was a closer contest between TTPost and Police with the former emerging with a 18-13 victory. The shooting was inaccurate during the match with everyone converting around 50 per cent of their shots or less.

TTPost goal attack Diamond Baptiste scored 12 of 24 shots, goal shooter Renee Mushington made four of ten attempts and Latoya Jack completed two of six.

For Police, Karissa Grant (9/17) and Nariba Isidore (4/10) were the goal scorers.

Matches in the alternative, championship and premiership divisions will be played today from 11 am–7 pm.