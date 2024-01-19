Chief Sec: Government to fund new Scarborough Secondary School

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine smiles as Secretary of education, research and technology Zorisha Hackett and the division's administrator Diane Baker Henry turn the sod for the constructon of the new Scarborough Secondary School at Bacolet Park on Friday. - Photo by Corey Connelly

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says central government has agreed to fund the construction of the new Scarborough Secondary School.

He was delivering the feature address at a sod-turning ceremony for the school at Bacolet Park, Scarborough, on Friday.

The existing Scarborough Secondary, at Old Government Farm Road, Shaw Park, has been plagued by infrastructural challenges for many years, most of which were triggered by land erosion.

Students as well as members of the school’s parent-teacher and alumni associations have protested several times, calling on the THA to build a new school.

Augustine added, “We estimate that the construction of the school will cost the people of Tobago and by extension the people of Trinidad and Tobago, the taxpayers of this country, quite a tidy sum, a huge sum.”

Pressed further on an estimate during an interview with reporters after the function, he said, “I can’t give that figure, because this is going out to tender at the end of January. The engineers, and whomever is in procurement, they will come up with their internal estimates.

“I am not in that process. Fortunately, I am happy I am not in that process and the Lord has not allowed me to be in that process.

"So I think perhaps when the tender is closed then at that time, I think, they will announce what the estimated cost will be.”

Earlier, in his address, Augustine said to date, the THA has received about $800,000 from central government for school repairs and an estimated $1 million for a new school.

“Of course, $1 million cannot build a school of that size and to accommodate a population of that size. However, we have had constant conversations with the Minister of Finance (Colm Imbert), who has given us an undertaking time and time again in our meetings with him that central government is committed to funding this project.

“And so we look forward to that collaboration. We look forward to getting this done. We look forward to getting our students in to a safer environment, a safer home.”