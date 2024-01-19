Chief Sec: Constitutional reform long overdue

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - File Photo

Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine believes constitutional reform is long overdue.

He was responding to the Prime Minister’s announcement on Thursday of a seven-man advisory committee to steer the process.

The committee, headed by former Speaker of the House of Representatives Barendra Sinanan, includes one Tobagonian – retired THA chief administrator Raye Sandy.

During a news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Rowley said the committee is expected to formulate terms of reference for a national consultation on constitutional reform. He felt it was time to review and modify the Constitution, as people in several quarters have called for it.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after a sod-turning ceremony for the new Scarborough Secondary School at Bacolet Park, Augustine said he had not heard Rowley’s statement, but believes constitutional reform should have taken place a long time ago.

“I did not quite get the announcement, because I worked until some time after 1am (on Friday). So I was just in and out. I did not get a chance to look at it.

"But we have been talking constitutional reform as a country for a very, very, very long time.”

He recalled late prime minister Basdeo Panday had campaigned on constitutional reform for his whole political career.

“He died and we have not been able to have any real constitutional reform.”

Augustine said the country continues to function, in some instances, “with very old laws, antiquated concepts. And so yes, constitutional reform, I think, is required at this time.

"I will have to look at it and see if at all there is requirement for Tobago’s involvement and what will be the scope of work for this seven-man committee.

“But constitutional reform, I think, should be welcomed by the entire country, because it has been carded, it has been campaigned on, it has been promised for many, many years and if we could get to the place of constitutional reform now, I think that will be a great thing.”