Brathwaite bemoans top-order letdown in Adelaide Test

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite. - Photo courtesy Randy Brooks / AFP

WEST INDIES Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite said his team's batting effort was a big disappointment in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.

The regional team lost inside three days as the Aussies stormed to an emphatic ten-wicket win.

On an Adelaide Oval wicket which offered a lot to the pacers, the Windies struggled and scored just 188 and 120 in their two respective innings. Middle-order batsman Kirk McKenzie (50) and fast-bowling debutant Shamar Joseph (36) were the only batsmen to notch over 30 runs in either innings.

After wrapping up the Windies tail early in Friday's morning session, the Aussies knocked off a facile 26-run target to get the convincing win and retain the Frank Worrell Trophy.

"We did extremely well to bowl out Australia under 300 runs. I thought that was great," Brathwaite said at the post-match conference. "Obviously, we did not bat well. In both innings, the top order did not get going. It was not what we wanted and expected.

"Kirk played well in the first innings but we did not bat well (as a team), so that is what let us down in this Test match.

"The pitch did have something in it throughout, but some of the dismissals were on us and not the pitch. Our execution of those attacking shots (was not great). We did not execute as we should have."

West Indies bowled out Australia for 283 in the first innings and faced a 95-run deficit heading into the second innings.

Joseph was easily the pick of the bowlers for WI, as he grabbed figures of five for 94 to end a dream debut which also saw him getting the prized wicket of Steve Smith with his very first ball in Test cricket.

"I was not surprised. I really believe Shamar is something special, and I was really happy for him," Brathwaite said.

"His belief is amazing. If all of the guys can have that kind of belief, that would be amazing. He is a special guy and he gave a lot of confidence to the team."

The Adelaide pitch had uneven bounce throughout the three days, with centurion and Man of the Match Travis Head (119) being the lone player who seemed to come to terms with the tricky track. West Indies persisted with a short length to Head, who endured a scratchy start before playing an array of authoritative shots to bring up his seventh Test century off just 122 balls.

"It is just to keep working out what line and length will be best for us to bowl on the pitch. (The) Brisbane Test could be different. It is a pink-ball match. The more we can keep him on the defensive, it will be good for us, along with our initial plan of attacking him."

In both innings, the West Indies' batting order was torn to shreds by the relentless Josh Hazlewood, who had career-best match figures of nine for 79 – including a devious spell of five for 35 in the visitors' second innings. Hazlewood also claimed his 250th Test wicket during the match, to join his esteemed teammates Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc in the 250-wicket club.

"Hazlewood was very consistent, constantly hitting one spot. That length is not the easiest to score off at times... His relentlessness is his strength. You must have a solid defence against him, especially when the ball is hard."

As his team looks ahead to the second Test, which starts at The Gabba, Brisbane, on January 25, Brathwaite said it is important for the young West Indies players to play Test cricket on a more consistent basis in order to reach their maximum potential.

"Last year, we played six (Test) matches. I do not mind if we play six games if they are back-to-back series. It is hard for a guy to play in a series – whether he fails or succeeds – and his next match is six months away. We need a lot more Test cricket.

"This year is good for us as we have nine games and we have first-class cricket when we go back (home)."