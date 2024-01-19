Bishop Anstey, QRC cop Relay Festival titles

Bishop Anstey High School athletes compete in a 4x400m event at the Trinbago Schools Relay Festival, Hasely Crawford Stadium on January 18. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

BISHOP Anstey High School and Queen's Royal College (QRC) defended the girls and boys championship titles respectively at the Trinbago Schools Relay Festival, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Thursday.

Among the girls, Bishop's finished with 136 points; Roxborough Secondary School were second with 96 points; Barrouallie Secondary School (St Vincent and the Grenadines) ended third with 72 points; Toco Secondary were fourth after gathering 70 points; and St Lucia Sports Academy were fifth with 44 points.

Two of the races Bishop Anstey won were the girls Under-17 4x400m and the Under-17 4x60m shuttle hurdle. Bishop's finished in the top three consistently throughout the day, which ensured the school grabbed valuable points.

In the boys division, QRC copped the crown with 168 points. Roxborough Secondary ended second with 146 points; El Dorado East Secondary third with 102 points; St Benedict's College fourth with 68 points; and Fatima College fifth with a total of 58 points.

QRC won the boys Under-17 4x200m relay and the Under-15 4x200m relay in the closing stages, to put the icing on the cake.

Roxborough were a bit unlucky not to come away with a title after ending with the most points overall (242 points). This year, the organisers did not award an overall champion school, just a boys and girls title.

Approximately 60 schools from Trinidad and Tobago competed, along with a few schools from around the Caribbean.

The regional schools showed their potential at the meet, placing in multiple races.

For Kingston College of Jamaica, the relay meet was used to prepare for a hectic season ahead.

Speaking to Newsday, Kingston College coach Leaford Grant said, "It has been good. Trinidad has been treating us well. It has been good, the boys are having fun most importantly. We are using this competition to prepare us for our major championship in Jamaica, which is the Boys and Girls Championships that comes up in March."

Grant has seen the growth in the relay festival over the last two years. "I want to congratulate the organisers...We were here last year, and this year we have more participants and it is more organised."

Girls Results:

Bishop Anstey High - 136

Roxborough Secondary - 96

Barrouallie Secondary (St Vincent) - 72

Toco Secondary - 70

St Lucia Sports Academy - 44

Boys Results: