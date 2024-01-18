Youth Caravan off to impressive start

Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service's Youth Caravan kicked off last weekend at the Bourg Mulatresse Community Centre in San Juan. This highly anticipated event was a day filled with excitement and fun, creating quite a buzz and providing scores of participants with valuable insights about countless product offerings.

As young people, we are constantly seeking opportunities to grow and develop ourselves. The caravan provides us with a platform to explore different career paths and gain exposure to the latest trends in business development, jobs, training and health services.

The event was packed with informative and interactive sessions that allowed people to engage directly with professionals from various industries. Many had the opportunity to learn about different job opportunities available in our community and beyond.

It was also impressive to see how the caravan also incorporated a focus on health services. Many were educated about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and we were given access to resources that can help take care of our physical and mental well-being.

The Youth Caravan is not just a one-time event but an ongoing initiative that aims to empower young people even more by providing them with valuable information and resources in shaping our future by equipping us with the necessary tools for success.

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

via e-mail