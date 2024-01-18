West Indies crushed by 10 wickets Down Under

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, right, on the third day of the first Test match in Adelaide, Australia, on January 19. - AP PHOTO

ADELAIDE, Australia — Josh Hazlewood claimed his 11th five-wicket total in Test matches as Australia completed a 10-wicket win over West Indies on January 19 before lunch on the third day of the first Test.

Australia dismissed the West Indies for 120 in the 13th over of the day on January 19, leaving the home side needing just 26 runs to win.

Steve Smith (11) and Usman Khawaja (9) easily completed that total for Australia, although Khawaja retired hurt after being hit by a bouncer with Australia needing one run to win. Marnus Labuschagne hit the winning run two balls later.

Hazlewood already had 4-18 at the start of the day as he helped Australia reduce the West Indies to 73-6 in its second innings before stumps on the second day. Australia led by 95 runs on the first innings after making 283 in reply to the West Indies 188.

The big question at the start of the day was whether the West Indies would be able to make Australia bat again. It began to look unlikely when Mitchell Starc dismissed Joshua da Silva (18) and Alzarri Joseph (16) and Hazlewood bowled Gudakesh Motie (3) to leave the West Indies 94-9, still needing one run to avoid an innings defeat.

Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roche again produced a small rearguard action, adding 26 for the last wicket after putting on 55 for the last wicket in the first innings. Joseph already was a star of the match for his 36 in the first innings and his 5-94 on debut.

He hit three boundaries on January 19 to add a little to the West Indies lead before he was the last man out.

The second and final test between the teams begins Jan. 25 in Brisbane, a day-nighter at the Gabba. AP

SCORES:

WEST INDIES 188 (Kirk McKenzie 50, Shamar Joseph 36; Pat Cummins 4-41, Josh Hazlewood 4-44) and 120 (Kirk McKenzie 26, Justin Greaves 24; Josh Hazlewood 14-6-35-5, Nathan Lyon 2-4, Mitchell Starc 2-46).

AUSTRALIA 283 (Travis Head 119, Usman Khawaja 45, Nathan Lyon 24; Shamar Joseph 20-2-94-5, Justin Greaves 2-36, Kemar Roach 2-48) and 26 without loss.