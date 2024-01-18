University of Trinidad and Tobago to hold women's football screening

THE University of TT (UTT) will hold a women's screening session at the San Fernando campus, 4 pm today.

UTT and non-UTT students are invited to attend the sessions. Players are only required to walk with football boots.

Ayana Russell, who coached the TT girls Under-17 team last year, recently joined UTT as a coach in the Sport and Recreation Unit. The announcement of Russell as coach follows the news last May, where the TT Football Association and UTT signed a memorandum of understanding. The parties identified common interests in relation to the development of football and the desire to collaborate in pursuit of their mutual and overlapping goals.

Speaking to Newsday, senior manager, Sport and Recreation Unit at UTT Ian Pritchard, spoke about the screening session. "It is for the UTT programme, but of course with Ayanna now as the football coach we expect that it will benefit the national (women's) Under-17 and Under-20 team as well. We are inviting all persons who are interested in extending their education pursuit to tertiary education and want to play football at the same time."

The target age group is 17 to 25.

Speaking more about the upcoming training sessions, Pritchard said, "We are having the first one tomorrow and then we would have a couple others as we go along. Not sure about the total amount yet. Based on what we see tomorrow we will know how many more we ought to have and the coach will make that decision, but we have full confidence in the coaches experience and ability to select the best possible players."