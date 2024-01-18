Two firefighters hurt after skylift collapses during Belmont blaze

Two officers were injured while responding to a fire on Observatory Street, Belmont on Wednesday night.

President of the Fire Officers Association Keone Guy said the officers are in stable condition at hospital.

He said one of the officers may have sustained internal injuries.

The officers were battling the blaze when the skylift boom with the cage in which they were perched collapsed onto itself.

The cage fell approximately 30 feet but the officers, luckily, were not ejected.

Guy said one officer fractured his leg while the other suffered chest injuries.

He said faulty equipment remains a concern for officers and he intends to meet with all stakeholders involved in the procurement and maintenance of firefighting equipment to discuss the issue.