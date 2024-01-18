Time for Trinidad and Tobago to do like other nations

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The initial encounter for first-time visitors to our nation unfolds in the air, where they are handed paper-based immigration/customs forms to complete.

Travellers, during flights to our country, often find themselves in a frenzied search for a pen, focusing intently to avoid spelling mistakes, and grappling with the complexity of filling out forms for infants.

In a culture that prides itself on hospitality, it is disheartening that this is the welcome extended not only to visitors, but also to returning citizens.

Numerous Caribbean countries, including Barbados, Jamaica and St Lucia, have successfully transitioned to digital immigration/customs forms, providing a much smoother experience. Despite being middle-income countries, they have embraced modernisation effectively. Surprisingly, as a high-income country, TT persists in an outdated, inefficient and vexing paper-based system.

The continuation of paper-based forms paints a picture of an archaic nation resistant to change. It is high time for us to align ourselves with global standards. Let us not only make a better first impression, but also reflect a progressive and forward-thinking approach to welcoming those who visit and return to our shores.

A KHAN

St Augustine