Three held in Arima for marijuana, stolen phone

Police officers on patrol in Arima. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THREE men were arrested in Arima for marijuana and a stolen cell phone during a joint police and army crime exercise.

Reports say officers at the Arima Police station were on patrol between 3-6 pm in Rose Park on Wednesday when they saw four men under a tree. One of them handed over cash to another and received a clear plastic bag. When the men saw the officers, the one who handed over the bag ran off and escaped. The others were held.

Officers searched the men and found the stolen cell phone, cash, a lighter, a scale, a grinder and four packets of marijuana.The three, aged 19, 21, and 24, were arrested and taken to the Arima police station.

At the station, a woman who was making a report identified two of the men as the ones who earlier held her up and stole her cellphone. She was able to identify and unlock the phone found on the suspects. The items were handed over to CID officers for further investigations.

A statement on Wednesday said the exercise was led by Insp Lewis and Sgt Ramai.