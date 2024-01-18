Teen killed in La Romaine, another man injured

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Raheem Richards, who was murdered on Tuesday in La Romaine, was described as a respectful young man known for always smiling.

His mother Denicia Richards made those remarks at the Forensic Science Centre on Wednesday while talking to Newsday, saying the community called him "Smiley."

It is in the same community where he was shot and killed. Raheem was Richards' only child.

Police said a gunman opened fire on a group of men in La Romaine on Tuesday night, killing Raheem, 19, and wounding labourer Mark De La Bastide, 33.

The shooting happened at around 11.30 pm on the roadside at Pemberton Street, where they were playing cards.

A gunman walked up a nearby drain and opened fire, hitting the two. The gunman ran off.

Raheem died at the scene.

De La Bastide was shot in his right shoulder and both legs and was taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Richards lamented her last moment with Raheem.

"He just came home and wanted something to eat; he was spoil. I told him I just fried chicken and made a chicken sandwich for him."

After eating, he called his grandmother, who was at a wake in the neighbourhood, to ask what time she would be home.

"He would not go and sleep if his grandmother wasn't home; he loved his grandmother, and he was the apple of her eye, her first grandchild."

After the call, he walked to a popular nearby liming area where young children and teens gathered to pass the time until his grandmother returned.

"It is a field, and just before he got shot, children were playing football. I wonder if those children were still there what the outcome would have been. He and the fellas started to play cards; he loves playing cards, we had that in common. His back was turned when they shot him."

Richards said his grandmother had gotten home and was making Raheem's bed when he was killed.

"His grandmother is struggling with the news. As for me, all I can do is take it one step at a time. Crime is out of control, only God can help us right now."