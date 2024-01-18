Search for fresh ideas

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE PRIME Minister was correct to rule out a state of emergency to tackle crime. However, Dr Rowley misjudged the mood of the nation on Thursday when he did so without advancing any fresh ideas.

In fact, much of what was said at the first Whitehall media briefing for the year was so repetitive it was despairing. It painted a picture of a government increasingly on the ropes on this issue.

Certainly, both legally and as a matter of policy, a state of emergency is not a viable option. The Constitution sets out grounds on which one is to be declared. While some of those grounds are wide (a declaration can be made if the President perceives action “likely to endanger the public safety”), there needs to be a specific enough justification.

Even if one can be found, the disruptive impact of an emergency on the economy would be so detrimental as to imperil post-pandemic gains. A faltering economy will only fuel crime further.

While Kamla Persad-Bissessar is correct to suggest the emergency called under her administration in 2011 worked to put a pause on criminal activity, just because the measure worked does not mean it was justified as a long-term policy. Dropping a 2,000-pound bomb on a village might rid that village of crime, but that does not justify the measure. In the end, many young men detained then were released without charge for a lack of evidence.

We believe the framers of our supreme law did not intend emergencies to be wielded according to the whims of a cabinet, or a cabinet responding to political pressure.

And yet, there is a clamouring, rightly, for something to be done urgently.

Instead of offering fresh solutions, the Prime Minister, unfortunately, on Thursday looked to the usual scapegoats which have featured in his rhetoric for the last eight years.

The country was advised to “read the Hansard” and remember draconian bail legislation; the cancellation of offshore patrol vessel contracts; the all-pervasive influence of crooked cops; a recent “invasion” of “criminal migrants;” and, of course, opposition politicians playing politics.

“There is precious little more we can do resource wise,” Dr Rowley further said, striking what some might say was a note of defeat. Criminals, he observed, seem to have a leg up on the country.

However, there was some cause for hope. The Prime Minister did state greater efforts are being made to screen police officers. And he will travel later this month to the US in relation to a proposal for vetted units. Legislation is also forthcoming from the Office of the Attorney General.

Dr Rowley also called on the country to support Erla Harewood-Christopher, the top cop, whose tenure is, thus, likely to be renewed later this year.

Notwithstanding, as an election approaches, the public’s patience is wearing thin.