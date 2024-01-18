RWB Academy honours 2023 top swimmers

RWB Academy swimmers at the club's annual awards at Centre of Excellence in Macoya on Saturday. -

SWIMMERS Anpherne Bernard and Tyler Ho A Shu copped RWB Academy’s Most Outstanding male and female performers of 2023 at the club’s annual award ceremony at Centre of Excellence, Macoya, on Saturday.

Bernard’s broke a 30-year-old record in the 13-14 male 200m breaststroke at the National Open Short Course Championships in November. In December, he was congratulated by the former record holder Stephan Ottley, who held the record since 1993.

Tyla Ho A Shu was recognised for representing TT and the club at the World Aquatics Junior Championships, where she established a new national record in the 50m breaststroke.

Renee Carrington-Baptiste, speaking on behalf of the parents, praised the club and its coaches for their dedication, mentorship, and support which contributed to the athletes' growth and accomplishments.

Toni Rae Yates, addressing on behalf of the swimmers, expressed her gratitude to parents, coaches, team management, and her fellow swimmers for their pivotal roles in her development.

Additionally, Justin Hassranah and Toni Rae Yates were presented with leadership awards and were then appointed as 2024 male and female team captains, respectively.

"We are immensely proud of our athletes' remarkable achievements and the dedication that has contributed to their success. The gala was a true testament to our commitment to fostering excellence and camaraderie within the RWB Academy community," said Jason Wickham, RWB Academy team manager.

Some of the award presenters on the night included head coach Deronn Samlalsingh, senior coach Sharntelle McLean, Wickham, RWB parents, dry-land coach Donna-Marie Wickham and assistant coaches Ethan Morris, Elijah La Caille, and Joshua Changar.

The event was themed A Legacy in the Making.

RWB Academy Swimmers of the Year

Male - Mason Clement (U8), Marcus Nesbitt (9-10), Kyle Leera (11-12), Anpherne Bernard (13-14), Quillon Leera 15 & over)

Female - Miracle Antoine (U8), Katelon Leera (9-10), Israelle Alexander (11-12), Anya-Elise Davis (13-14), Tyka Ho A Shu (15 & over)

Special Awards

Most Outstanding - Anpherne Bernard, Tyla Ho A SHut

Team Spirit - San Reece, Toni Rae Yates

Training Champions - Liyya Maharaj and Vanir Ramdhanie (junior); Anya-Elise Davis and Chael Joseph (senior)

Dry-land - Joelle Cordner and Christiano Grant (junior); Zahara Alexander and Erik Chin Hong (senior)

Emerging Athletes - Miracle Antoine, Jahmai Randoo-Lewis