Roxborough show pedigree at Schools Relay Festival

Holy Name Convent runners take part in the Trinidad and Tobago Secondary Schools' Relay Festival on January 18 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - Photo by Sydney Joseph

THE Roxborough Secondary School athletes made their trip to Trinidad count, showing their pedigree in the Trinidad and Tobago Secondary Schools' Relay Festival at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on January 18.

At 6.10 pm, Roxborough were out in front with 144 points overall, followed by Toco Secondary, Bishop Anstey High School (BAHS), Queen’s Royal College (QRC) and Cunupia Secondary.

Unlike previous years, an overall champion will not be crowned this year. Only a boys’ champion and girls’ champion prize will be awarded this year. Last year, Toco Secondary won the overall champion crown, BAHS claimed the girls’ crown and QRC the boys’ trophy.

The organisers would have been satisfied that over 60 schools from Trinidad and Tobago competed. Schools from the region brought even more quality to the event including athletes from Kingston College, Hydel High School (Jamaica), Princess Margaret (Antigua and Barbuda), St Lucia Sports Academy (St Lucia), St Vincent Grammar School and Central Leeward Secondary (St Vincent and the Grenadines).

Roxborough Secondary showed their potential in the 4x60-metre shuttle relay events. The quartet of Keelon Stewart, Darius Moore, Russell John and Tishon Edwards copped the boys' 17+ 4x60m shuttle relay in 37.61 seconds in the timed final contested over two heats. El Dorado East Secondary finished second in heat two in 38.78 behind Roxborough, which was also fast enough for second place overall. Cunupia Secondary were first in heat one in 39.43 and third overall.

In the boys’ Under-17 4x60m shuttle relay, the team of Jabarie Nancis, Aaron Baird, Kareem Thompson and Shezlon Gordon won gold for Roxborough in 40.23. Carapichaima West Secondary ended second in 41.24 and QRC third in 41.53.

In the girls’ Under-15 4x100m relay finals, Tunapuna Secondary took the top spot in 52.91, BAHS came second in 55.33 and Toco third in one minute, 00.13 seconds (1:00.13).

In the boys' Under-15 4x100m relay final, QRC took home the top spot in 50.12, Roxborough were second in 53.00 and Holy Cross third in 53.63.

The regional schools brought small teams to the meet but performed at a high level in the events they competed in.

St Vincent Grammar School won the girls' 4x800m relay open in 10:48.45, Roxborough was second in 11:22.32 and Holy Name Convent third in 12:07.71. QRC won the boys’ equivalent, led by national junior athlete Tafari Waldron.

Roxborough PRO Kendra Medina-Lyons was satisfied with the effort of the school’s athletes. She said, “We are quite pleased, but we are not surprised. Our children are full of heart, they have determination... we have seen that kind of spirit from them before.

“The level of competition is excellent. I was impressed by the Jamaican schools.”

Medina-Lopez is hoping athletes from Roxborough will make the Carifta team this year. In 2023, a few Roxborough athletes made the TT team for the Carifta Games.

Adding more vibe to the event were rhythm sections from Fatima College and Gasparillo Secondary, along with cheerleaders from Sangre Grande Secondary and Gasparillo Secondary. There was a best rhythm section competition and a cheerleading competition.

Events finished after publication yesterday.