Rowley, police commissioner offer condolences to family of murdered officer

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley offers condolences to the family of murdered police constable Ravindra Harrinarine during a post-Cabinet briefing at Whitehall on Thursday. - Photo by Roger Jacob

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher have offered condolences to the family of PC Ravindra Harrinarine who was shot to death on Wednesday night.

Harrinarine, who was assigned to the Traffic Branch, was a member of Rowley’s police escort.

He was shot and killed at Bassie Street, Spring Village during what police believe to be a robbery.

Harrinarine was with a woman when the incident occurred and contrary to comments on social media, police sources told Newsday she was not being viewed as a person of interest.

Police say preliminary information indicates three assailants approached the vehicle and opened fire.

Harrinarine shot back but sustained fatal injuries during the exchange of gunfire.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Harrinarine in a firefight with another man near to a parked car.

A woman is seen running off shortly before the men start shooting at each other.

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is “deeply saddened by the tragic incident” and extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

She said while the matter continues to be investigated, there is nothing to indicate that the shooting was linked to Harrinarine’s job.

A flyer circulating on social media, purporting to be from the TTPS, offered $20,000 for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect in Harrinarine’s murder.

The flyer urged members of the public to call 800-TIPS, 555, 640-1738 or 640-7815.

Police sources said the reward was being funded by the Police Social and Welfare Association (PSWA) and dismissed social media claims that the investigation into Harrinarine’s murder will be treated differently than the other ongoing murder investigations.

Newsday attempted to reach PSWA president Gideon Dickson but calls to his phone went straight to voicemail.

Harrinarine’s murder pushed the murder toll to 30.

Harewood-Christopher said the TTPS is engaged in addressing the high rate of homicides experienced so far in January.

Describing it as being a “major concern”, she said the TTPS has noted the public’s appeals to the police to do something and as a result is cracking down on gangs.

“Our analysis shows that most of the murders committed have been either gang, or drug-related. As a result, we have been actively targeting gang leaders and their members frontally, and I give the assurance that we will continue to do so until we achieve an end to these senseless killings.”

She urged the public to do their part in the fight against crime saying, “If you see something, say something.”

Harewood-Christopher said anyone with information related to any incident or criminal activity is encouraged to come forward and assist law enforcement in ensuring the safety of all our communities.

Rowley offered condolences when he commented on Harrinarine’s murder while speaking at Thursday’s post-Cabinet media briefing at Whitehall.

He said Harrinarine was killed because “in our society, there are people for whom that is a job.”

Rowley said, “I can't stop asking, where did these people come from? They didn't just suddenly arrive. (They were) born and nurtured here, except for the few South Americans who might come in now and then. These are homegrown people, and that says a lot about a lot of homes in this country.”