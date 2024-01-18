Regional competition for Schools' Relays on Thursday

Secondary Schools Track and Field president Joseph Brewster. - Angelo Marcelle/ Newsday File Photo

Sixty-two schools from TT will test themselves against regional competition on Thursday at this year’s Trinbago Schools’ Relays which runs off at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 10am - 7pm

Jamaican school teams Kingston College and Hydel High School are expected feature while schools from Antigua and Barbuda (Princess Margaret), St Lucia (St Lucia Sports Academy) and St Vincent and the Grenadines (St Vincent Grammar School and Central Leeward Secondary) arrived on Wednesday.

The relays also include competition among club/university teams. Eight primary school events are also set to run off.

Secondary Schools Track and Field president Joseph Brewster encouraged the public to support the event and the nation’s young track and field talent. Brewster is hopeful for an improvement on last year’s showing.

He said, “This event is important. It will allow our students to gain valuable regional and international experience without spending extreme amounts of money to go abroad.”

“We are hoping that the schools, coaches and teachers of TT use this opportunity to test ourselves and challenge ourselves to do our best. We saw the motivation that happened after last year’s events among some schools, and we hope it will continue to be motivation to other schools, so they will get even better next year.”

The programme features several relay events, including 4x100m, 4x400m and mixed relays at the various age groups.

The Trinbago Schools’ Relays is sponsored by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, SporTT and the “I Choose Sport” initiative, and is supported by the Ministry of Education.

It is also one of the activities arising from the memorandum of understanding signed between the governments of TT and Jamaica to collaborate more closely in the area of sport.